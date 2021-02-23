Conran Design Group Mumbai appoints Mayuri Nikumbh as Head Of Design

With a master’s degree in Visual Communication from Industrial Design Center, IIT Bombay, Mayuri has more than 17 years’ experience in areas such as branding and communication design, packaging design, digital media and film. An expert in design strategy and creative direction with a deep understanding of culture and consumer behaviour as well as contextual trend-spotting, Mayuri has worked on many leading brands namely Abbott, Britannia, Eischer Polaris, Epigamia, Fingerlix, Godrej, Heinz, Mars Foods, MTR Foods, Microsoft, Nestle, Nivea, Paperboat, PepsiCo, TATA, Voot and many more. She has led award-winning projects and contributed to the success of startups as well as well-established brands. Prior to joining Conran Design Group, Mayuri was the head of the Visual Communication vertical at Elephant – an independent integrated design consultancy.