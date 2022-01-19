Consumer Electronics Veteran Prasoon Kumar joins Arzooo as Vice President Strategy

In his last assignment at Voltas Prasoon was pivotal in setting up the business for the Voltas-Beko a Joint venture of India’s voltas and Turkey’s Beko.
Prasoon Kumar has joined the Arzooo team as Vice president, Strategy with two decades long expertise in white goods industry. He has been at the forefront of leading distribution, sales and channel strategy for some of India's largest whitegoods brands.
In his last assignment at Voltas Prasoon was pivotal in setting up the business for the Voltas-Beko a Joint venture of India’s voltas and Turkey’s Beko. Prasoon was leading the sales and Marketing function for Voltas-Beko while spearheading the launch for JV brand in India including the channel strategy and consumer marketing. Prasoon will be spearheading the Arzooo’s growth strategy setting the mid and long term agenda.
Prasoon Kumar, VP- Strategy, Arzooo adds, “ As someone from the industry I have followed Arzooo’s journey closely and it’s very fascinating how it has evolved in short span and cracked one of the most complex categories. Arzooo is already making waves in the retail and consumer electronics ecosystem and I am thrilled to be a part of this young and energetic team and excited about taking the venture to new heights”.
Backed by 20+ years of cumulative experience in channel sales, and Revenue Management, Prasoon has displayed innate proficiency in formulating strategy for Sales & distribution, New Business Development of General Trade, He has managed sales challenges and visions of industry leading brands. Before his Voltas-Beko tenure, Prasoon has worked as the sales head for Godrej and played crucial role in expanding presence for Haier India. He worked with LG India in it’s founding days and has played his part in establishing LG as the market leader in India’s consumer durable market
At Arzooo Prasoon’s charter will be to drive Arzooo’s expansion and reach into the breadth and width of the country with mid to long term strategy and bringing strategic partnerships on it’s mission to power offline retail with technology and financial capability and making them competitive and scalable.
Commenting on the appointment, Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of Arzooo further added, "I have known Prasoon as an industry leader from my flipkart days, and always been impressed about his business acumen and innovative ideas. I am pleased to have him onboard With us at Arzooo. His extensive experience into white goods space will help us shape our vision to transform offline retail.