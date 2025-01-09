Cornitos appoints Kumar Vishal as National Sales Manager

Greendot Health Foods, manufacturers of the Indian snack brand Cornitos, announces the appointment of Kumar Vishal as its national sales manager. Vishal, with 16 years of experience in the food and FMCG sector, will drive the brand's growth and market presence.

In his new role, he will oversee the expansion and optimisation of the brand's sales and distribution network. Vishal held leadership roles at Adani Wilmar, serving as the National Sales Manager, National Category Manager, and Business Development Manager.

Kumar Vishal shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, “I see my journey with Greendot Health Foods (Cornitos) as an incredible opportunity to lead with purpose and drive transformative growth in the Food FMCG industry. This is more than just a role – it’s a chance to collaborate with a passionate team and leverage the company’s robust infrastructure to create impactful strategies. Together, we will set new industry standards, broaden our horizons, and deliver exceptional results that redefine success. I am excited to shape the future of Cornitos and achieve milestones that will inspire the entire industry.”