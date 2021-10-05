Cosmo Films elevates Pankaj Poddar as the Group CEO

With a career spanning over 26 years, Mr. Pankaj Poddar has held key leadership positions in the company across business units and verticals. As the Chief Financial Officer at Cosmo Films Ltd. in 2011, Pankaj was responsible for managing the financial operations in India as well as overseas. Since his appointment as the CEO in the year 2013 all verticals of Cosmo has witnessed year-on-year growth.

Speaking of the appointment, Ashok Jaipuria, chairman & managing director, Cosmo Films said, “Pankaj's contribution is immense for the success of Cosmo as is visible in the last few years. R&D, Sales & Marketing competencies, expanded product range and focus on Speciality films have led to the achievement of record EBITDA and an all time high market capitalization. Pankaj has also played a key role in ensuring diversification from the Films business into Ferrites, Speciality Chemicals and Zigly. All of these will make a significant addition to all the parameters of the company – topline, bottomline and market valuations. He is a great asset to Cosmo with his focus, drive and implementation bringing in benefits to the company and its stakeholders.”