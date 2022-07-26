Cosmo First appoints Kulbhushan Malik as Global Business Head of its Films business

With over 24 years of experience, Kulbhushan will be responsible for devising strategy on operations and business growth.
Cosmo First, a four-decade-old global business conglomerate with entities-- Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly, and Cosmo Foundation, today announced the elevation of Mr. Kulbhushan Malik as the Business Head for their Films Business globally. He was earlier working as Head of Operations for International Businesses.
A seasoned business leader with over 24 years of experience, Kulbhushan comes to Cosmo Films with diverse experience in General Management roles with P&L responsibilities, business development and finance roles with a demonstrated record of working in the manufacturing Industry.
On the announcement, Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo First said, “Kulbhushan has not only been an integral part of Cosmo Films growth but has helped navigate it via his leadership, strategy, and business acumen. I am confident that with Kulbhushan in-charge, Cosmo First will continue to achieve its strategic business goals.”
Commenting on his new role, Kulbhushan Malik, global business head, Cosmo Films said, “Cosmo has been at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the packaging industry. I look forward to work with the team and leveraging their capabilities to seek challenges and continue to deliver upon our commitment to quality, trust, and innovation with our consumer-centric approach.”