Cosmos-Maya appoints Priti Karandikar as Senior VP, New Businesses

It is a very exciting time to be in the kids’ audiovisual space. With the sheer increase in consumption, proliferation of platforms and new technology coming in every day, the market is at a very exciting junction. Harnessing the tailwinds in the macro-economic scenario, Cosmos-Maya is targeting holistic growth for the new financial year. With the studio going great guns with its Production, International and Digital Businesses, there is enough and more scope to grow the New Businesses division which includes the maturing Licensing & Merchandising, Ed-Tech Content Creation, New Digital Media verticals, all working in concert.