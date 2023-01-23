coto appoints Avi Kumar as Chief Business Officer

Avi says about his new remit, “I am excited at the opportunity of joining the senior executive team at coto and working collectively towards building a responsible virtual environment for women. coto brings together leaders of today and tomorrow and enables and empowers them to be the changemakers. I will focus on driving business growth, consumer engagement, and relationship management as part of the larger strategy. It would be an incredible opportunity to unlock incremental value for our customers and partners by curating richer and more immersive experiences.”