coto appoints Avi Kumar as Chief Business Officer

coto, the social community app exclusively for women, brings on board Brand and Marketing specialist Avi Kumar as Chief Business Officer. Avi brings with him in-depth Consumer Insights, Brand Proficiency and Digital Expertise, which will further accelerate Business and Marketing strategies for coto. In his new role, Avi’s focus will be to design the narrative of converting coto’s in-app content to unique consumer insights that will set the platform apart from its contemporaries. He will report to Tarun Katial, founder and CEO, coto.
coto as a women-exclusive platform believes in empowering women worldwide with communities they relate with and feel comfortable with. It provides a safe online space for all women to question, share thoughts and take a stand for the things they believe in. The app is for all women of all races, sizes, disabilities, age groups, social sections, and income groups to accept their uniqueness and find unity in diversity. As a natural brand steward, Avi will champion this vision and mission of coto’s into a stellar growth and transformational journey ahead.
Commenting on Avi Kumar’s appointment, Tarun Katial, founder & CEO, coto says, “Avi has an earned reputation as a game changer, brand innovator, agile marketer, and proficient leader. He has the desired skill set mix that allows him to expertly comprehend consumer needs and requirements and build lasting brand relevance while driving business outcomes. His entrepreneurial outlook will go a long way in fortifying coto’s commitment to delivering a safe online space for women.”
Avi says about his new remit, “I am excited at the opportunity of joining the senior executive team at coto and working collectively towards building a responsible virtual environment for women. coto brings together leaders of today and tomorrow and enables and empowers them to be the changemakers. I will focus on driving business growth, consumer engagement, and relationship management as part of the larger strategy. It would be an incredible opportunity to unlock incremental value for our customers and partners by curating richer and more immersive experiences.”