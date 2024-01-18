coto appoints Shefali Anurag as vice president of marketing

Speaking about her new remit, Shefali says, “Today, women make up 49.6% of the world's population; we are finally at the point where we can be equals and take the lead on the global scale. However, given how much time we spend in the digital space, we must stay ahead of the Web3 curve to thrive - coto serves as the perfect medium for this. coto's team, its vision, and goals inspire me greatly and I'm looking forward to an incredible journey together.”