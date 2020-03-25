Coverfox rejigs top management to initiate next level of growth for firm

Speaking on the appointments, Subrata Mitra from Accel (significant shareholder in the company), said, “Coverfox is creating value for our customers through tech-driven, new-age approach towards the insurance sector. Over the last 7 years, it has revolutionized the way insurance is sold in India. By having industry experts like Sanjib, Piyush, and Manish on board, we are confident that their leadership will prove immensely helpful in advancing our objectives and building a full-stack profitable model. The board members and investors are supportive of the decision and have confidence that this will create significant value for all the stakeholders.”