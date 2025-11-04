Advertisment
Crayons Advertising announces leadership appointments in Mumbai

Govind Agarwal has been appointed as senior vice president & branch director and Sameer Bahaddarpurkar as assistant vice president, growth.

afaqs! news bureau
 Crayons Advertising has announced the senior leadership in its Mumbai team. Govind Agarwal has been appointed as senior vice president & branch director and Sameer  Bahaddarpurkar as assistant vice president, growth.  

The move comes as the advertising agency witnesses significant growth momentum with  recent client wins including Goa Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism, KIMS Hospital and Central  Bank of India, expanding its presence across tourism, healthcare and financial services  sectors.  

Govind Agarwal brings over two decades of experience across marketing and advertising,  spanning FMCG, banking, entertainment, beauty, mobility and fashion. He began his career  with HDFC Bank in Delhi before moving to advertising with EURO RSCG (now Havas) in  Mumbai.  

In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for sharpening client partnerships and mentoring  the next line of agency leadership.  

Sameer Bahaddarpurkar, with over 20 years of experience across advertising and corporate  sectors, previously managed campaigns for Gulf Oil, Bank of Maharashtra, SIDBI and Jet  Airways. He later led marketing communications for Total and Elf lubricant brands at Total  Energies in India.  

Commenting on the appointments, Ranjan Bargotra, executive director said, "Mumbai has  always been a strategic hub for us. Govind and Sameer strengthen not just our Mumbai  operations, but our belief in building leadership that scales both creativity and business  impact."  

Crayons Advertisng
