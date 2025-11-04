Crayons Advertising announces leadership appointments in Mumbai

Crayons Advertising has announced the senior leadership in its Mumbai team. Govind Agarwal has been appointed as senior vice president & branch director and Sameer Bahaddarpurkar as assistant vice president, growth.

Advertisment

The move comes as the advertising agency witnesses significant growth momentum with recent client wins including Goa Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism, KIMS Hospital and Central Bank of India, expanding its presence across tourism, healthcare and financial services sectors.

Govind Agarwal brings over two decades of experience across marketing and advertising, spanning FMCG, banking, entertainment, beauty, mobility and fashion. He began his career with HDFC Bank in Delhi before moving to advertising with EURO RSCG (now Havas) in Mumbai.

In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for sharpening client partnerships and mentoring the next line of agency leadership.

Sameer Bahaddarpurkar, with over 20 years of experience across advertising and corporate sectors, previously managed campaigns for Gulf Oil, Bank of Maharashtra, SIDBI and Jet Airways. He later led marketing communications for Total and Elf lubricant brands at Total Energies in India.

Commenting on the appointments, Ranjan Bargotra, executive director said, "Mumbai has always been a strategic hub for us. Govind and Sameer strengthen not just our Mumbai operations, but our belief in building leadership that scales both creativity and business impact."