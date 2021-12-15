Crayons Advertising elevates Samir Datar to Chief Strategy Officer

Crayons Advertising has recently elevated Samir Datar as chief strategy officer.He joined the advertising agancy in Nov 2020 as senior vive president. Previously, he was with Hakuhudo where he was Senior Vice President, Planning. Datar has over 25 years of experience working with the industry and has handled brands like Maggi, Nature Fresh, Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Fiama, Canon and Yamaha.