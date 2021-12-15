Crayons Advertising elevates Samir Datar to Chief Strategy Officer

Previously, he worked as Senior Vice President.
Crayons Advertising has recently elevated Samir Datar as chief strategy officer.He joined the advertising agancy in Nov 2020 as senior vive president. Previously, he was with Hakuhudo where he was Senior Vice President, Planning. Datar has over 25 years of experience working with the industry and has handled brands like Maggi, Nature Fresh, Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Fiama, Canon and Yamaha.
A postgraduate in Marketing from Institute of Management Development & Research, Samir has also worked with Grey Group, Law & Kenneth, Cheil Communications, J. Walter Thompson and Bilcare in the past.