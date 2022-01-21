Crayons Advertising ropes in Ranjan Saksena as VP

He has moved from Hakuhodo where he was senior director – digital strategy & planning.
Ranjan Saksena has joined The Crayons Network and will be reporting to Samir Datar, CSO, Crayons Advertising. He has moved from Hakuhodo where he was senior director – digital strategy & planning.
He is a digital strategy professional with 14 years of varied experience in Integrated Marketing Communications spanning Digital Strategy and Planning. He has worked on brands such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., that includes MS Corporate, MS Arena, MS NEXA, Samsung CE, Jet Airways, Magic Moments, Manforce condoms, JCB, Polaris, Indian Motorcycles, spearheading the overall digital strategy and planning .
A theorist (as he likes to be called) who is always always on the lookout for behavioural insights and data storytelling to stay abreast, and believe that learning and evolving are the only constants.
“With the celebrated history of The Crayons Network, I am keenly looking forward and excited to be part of the TRANSFORMATION phase for the agency and for our esteemed clients, as we won’t be looking at conventional advertising practices and campaign formats but something INNOVATIVE and GROUND-BREAKING."
Commenting on this development, Samir Datar, Chief Strategy Officer had this to say - “In my conversation with Ranjan, I realised that he is as passionate about technology and its impact on consumer’s life as we are. We are moving into a very exciting phase at Crayons and Ranjan will be leading all our technology focused initiatives in communications.”