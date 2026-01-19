Crayons appoints Virakti Rustogi as Vice President – Media

Crayons has appointed Virakti Rustogi as vice president – media. Based in New Delhi, Virakti will lead the agency’s media division across branches and drive integrated, performance oriented strategies to deliver measurable results for clients across the full funnel.

Virakti has over two decades of experience across advertising and media, with deep exposure to FMCG, consumer durables, digital platforms, and D2C.

Over the years, she has worked on brands including Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo, Bombay Shaving Company, Mother Dairy, Daikin, Toshiba, Mitsubishi, and Canon, along with digital first platforms such as LINE Messenger and VMate.

Prior to joining Crayons, Virakti served as branch head, spearheading new business development and playing a strategic advisory role - delivering customised media and digital solutions while building long-term client partnerships.

Commenting on the appointment, Ranjan Bargotra, executive director, Crayons, said, “Virakti brings strong category breadth and a sharp, outcome-oriented approach to media planning. As we continue to build future-ready media capabilities across the agency, her leadership will be key to strengthening our integrated offering and delivering measurable results for our clients.”

Speaking on her new role, Virakti said, “Crayons is at an exciting point of growth, with a clear focus on integrated solutions. I look forward to strengthening media frameworks across branches - bringing strategy, performance, and cross-team collaboration together to deliver stronger outcomes.”