Crayons ropes in Manoj Jacob to lead its creative transformation

He will be moving from BBDO Bangalore.
Over the last couple of years, Crayons has been adding strong creative talent to its team. In order to add further thrust to its ambition of becoming a powerhouse, Manoj Jacob has been roped in to lead the creative team.
Manoj joins Crayons, Delhi as executive creative director. He will be moving from BBDO Bangalore, where he not only helped set up the creative team from scratch but was also overseeing the creative work for Mercedes-Benz TeamX.
In the past, Manoj has been with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Soho Square, Havas, and Contract Advertising.
In his new role, Manoj will be leading a team of the old and the new. Crayons had been adding creative talent from Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, TBWA, and Grey to add to the already exciting team at the agency.
Commenting on the role, Manoj said, “There are many agencies that claim to be integrated, but very few that are both integrated and independent. The very fact that Crayons has resisted the temptation of going the way most agencies have, speaks to my soul. And what better way for me to mark my Independence Day than by throwing in my lot with an independent Indian agency, doing work that’s truly free of corporate baggage?”
Samir Datar, chief strategy officer for Crayons had this to say – “Absolutely thrilled to have Manoj on board. For a long, we were looking for the right person who will understand the vision we have for the agency and will help us in making it come alive. We are transforming ourselves into a lab where we experiment with communication ideas, beyond the conventional approach to advertising. Across many conversations, it became apparent that Manoj will be the perfect person to lead this transformation”