CRC Group appoints Garvit Gupta as AVP of Marketing and Communication

CRC Group appoints Garvit Gupta as assistant vice president (AVP) of marketing and communication. Before this role, Gupta was associated with ATS HomeKraft, where he last held the position of deputy general manager of marketing and communication.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gupta has over a decade of experience in planning, budgeting, strategy building, advertising, branding, media handling, and communication. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Gulshan Homz, Rishabh Group, Unnati Fortune Holdings, Piron Group, and Adventure Media.