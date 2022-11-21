Creative Factor appoints Ranjoy Dey as a Partner and Chief Growth Officer

Prior to joining Creative Factor, he was the digital head of Havas Media, COO Ignite, and COO Digitas India.
The business consulting and communication agency, Creative Factor head quartered in Bangalore and operates on hybrid mode from Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai. It has onboarded Ranjoy Dey as a partner and chief growth officer (CGO) to expand its business consulting and digital portfolio for its domestic and global clientele.
A Strategic Business Planner and Marketer, for the last 22+ years, Ranjoy Dey, has been passionately engaged in clients’ businesses through business consulting and communication practices like CSR Consulting, Brand Consulting, Integrated Marketing Programming, Digital Strategy, and Digital Media Planning. Prior to joining Creative Factor, he was the digital head of Havas Media, COO Ignite, and COO Digitas India.
In the last few years, he had built Volunteer4India - an innovative, technology-led CSR Consulting start-up from scratch that delivered stakeholder engagement metrics for Brands. Ranjoy had also been an independent Marketing Consultant for SME organizations and Start-ups, while sharing knowledge at various top B Schools as an Industry Guest Faculty. A prominent speaker, moderator and panellist at major industry events.
During his career he has worked on Brands like Intel, Nestle, Samsung, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, ITC, JK Tyre, Axis Bank, SanDisk, Airtel, Emirates, LG, Maruti Suzuki, Pizza Hut Delivery, amongst others. He & his teams have won several National and International awards including the PMAA, MAA Globes, Abbys and DMA.
Speaking on the appointment Tridiv Das, founder & CEO says that having Ranjoy on board is in line with our future plans to emerge as a strong purpose driven marketing and consulting brand. We are one of the few independent business consulting and communication agency who looks at business holistically to transform them inside out and activate their purpose internally and externally.
We believe that the progress of our world largely depends upon the evolution in our workplaces. Every organization, large or small, public or private, is an enabler and responsible for our society. We enable the people who run and work in these organizations through our business consulting and communication practices.
“To me it is great to have my ex colleagues back together and doing something meaningful collectively. As a CGO, I am looking forward to launching our new sets of consulting offering under a single umbrella – CF I.M.P.A.C.T. It is an integrated method for purpose activation through communication and transformation. This has been developed with our 20 decades of expertise to assist brands to become more purposeful in their initiatives and activating the core purpose of the business beyond the vision and mission statements.