Creative Monkeys strengthens leadership team as part of their growth strategy

“At Creative Monkeys, we already have a great pool of young talent waiting to unfold beyond the current territories the agency operates in. My focus would be to develop and strengthen this team and take business beyond the boundaries of the god’s own country. In my role as the CBO of the agency, it would be to ensure that we do not just exist to do campaigns, but build value for the brands that we associate with, by creating strong brand foundations that is often otherwise seen lacking in the micro-markets. Our strength as an agency lies in understanding the consumer & market insights of the local Kerala market, with a robust exposure of building and handling national & international brands at a country level. We’ll not just operate as a gateway to take home-grown brands outside the state, but also a strategic bridge to bring national brands to Kerala. Super excited for our journey ahead!” said Priyanka on her new role and plans.