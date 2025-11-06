Creativefuel appoints Tanmay Sinha as Associate Vice President

Creativefuel has appointed Tanmay Sinha as associate vice president – business solutions & operations, as the agency scales its creative and operational ecosystem.

At Creativefuel, Tanmay will oversee business operations, community-led initiatives, and structural efficiencies. He will work closely with Sree Chandran, VP – operations & acquisitions, to streamline workflows, strengthen synergy across creative and operational verticals, and expand the agency’s creator and page network.

Before joining Creativefuel, Tanmay was one of the key figures behind WLDD’s rise in the social marketing and entertainment ecosystem, where he played dual roles in creative strategy and operations. He helped build internal systems, mentored cross-functional teams, and led departments spanning campaign management, client servicing, and production. His leadership drove several of WLDD’s most successful campaigns for Prime Video, Flipkart, Philips, Xiaomi, Sony Pictures, AJIO, DaMENSCH, Canva, and JioHotstar.

Tushar Sukhramani, founder & CEO, Creativefuel, said: “We are excited to have Tanmay join at a pivotal time for Creativefuel. His cross-category experience and deep operational understanding will play a key role in building the next phase of our business and community ecosystem.”

Nikhil Sukhramani, co-founder, said: “Tanmay’s background across multiple industries from OTT to FMCG adds a new dimension to our leadership team. His expertise in driving structured, scalable solutions fits perfectly with our vision of building Creativefuel into a house of brands for the internet.”

Tanmay Sinha, AVP – business solutions & operations, said: “What excites me about Creativefuel is its ability to think like a creator-led ecosystem while operating with the precision of a business powerhouse. The opportunity to build frameworks that connect creativity, operations, and communities at scale is something I’ve always believed in, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s shaping what modern agencies should look like.”

This appointment aligns with Creativefuel’s ongoing leadership expansion strategy as the agency continues to attract senior creative and operational talent across its growing business.