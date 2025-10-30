Creativefuel appoints Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President - Client Servicing

Creativefuel has announced the appointment of Wilson Mascarenhas as vice president - client servicing, marking a key addition to its leadership team as the agency gears up for its next phase of expansion.

With over 24 years of experience, including 14 years in digital marketing, Wilson has expertise across consumer tech, sports, media & entertainment, fintech, telecom and FMCG. He has worked for brands such as Dream11, ZEE5, JioBlackRock, FanCode and DreamSetGo, driving business growth through content, community and culture.

Speaking on his appointment, Wilson Mascarenhas said: “After years of working with incredible brands and platforms, I wanted to be part of something where I could build a lasting legacy. Creativefuel’s evolution from a rising creative agency to one that owns and builds digital IPs felt like the perfect next chapter. The energy, ambition and hunger here are unmatched, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”

Tushar, founder & CEO, Creativefuel, said: “Wilson’s arrival comes at exactly the right time. As we enter our next phase of growth, having leaders who bring both experience and a creator-first mindset is key. Wilson’s journey across digital giants like Dream11 and ZEE5 reflects the balance of structure and creativity we’re building at Creativefuel. He fits right into the vision we have for the next few years.”

Nikhil, co-founder, Creativefuel, added: “At Creativefuel, we’ve always believed in building culture, not just campaigns. Wilson’s understanding of large-scale content ecosystems and his instinct for storytelling align perfectly with that philosophy. His leadership will play a big role in scaling how we think, create and deliver for our clients.”