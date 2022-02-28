Creativeland Asia appoints Vinay Khilnani as Business Head

Previously, he was AVP Marketing & Communications at Pittie Group.
Creativeland Asia has recently roped in Vinay Khilnani as business head. He joins from Pittie Group, where he worked as AVP - Marketing & Communications for more than 3 years. Prior to this, he worked as brand consultant with Forest Hills at Tala for around a year. In the past, he has also worked with FCB Interface and Grey Group as Client Servicing Director and Account Director respectively.
A graduate from University Of Mumbai, Vinay is an experienced professional with more than 15 years of experience including several stints with advertising agencies. Khilnani has worked with Triton Communications, Ogilvy & Mather, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Publicis, Everest Brand Solutions and JWT in the past.