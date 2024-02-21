Creativeland Asia ropes in Divya Agarwal as chief strategy officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Creativeland Asia, an independent creative services company, appoints Divya Agarwal as chief strategy officer for Creativeland Asia. Divya will also head Crossbow Insights, Creativeland Asia’s research and consumer insights division.
According to the release, she is an adept marketing professional, and has previously led brands at agencies like Ogilvy, Leo Buenett, McCann, Edelman, and others, and worked with Tata Group companies. She has won the GrandPrix at Effies alongside 30+ metals at India and APAC, Cannes Effectiveness, WARC awards, and more for her work and campaigns.
Divya is also an engineer, a globally awarded photographer, a certified behavioural sciences specialist, and has a keen interest in understanding and decoding Indian aesthetics.
She will also be heading Creativeland Asia's research and insights division, Crossbow, which provides intel on culture and consumers, and brings together creativity, technology-based deep learning, and science to help re-think problems and get a renewed perspective.
"I am excited to be a part of Creativeland Asia Network and lead the strategy and research functions. On one axis is technology and innovation, and on another, a little bit of spirituality and an Indic ethos. Then there's everything else in between; It's more imperative today than ever to map the multiplicities we live in and connect the right dots. The traditional formats of structured thinking need to compete with (and complement) unstructured ways of seeing. I'm keen to do that and solve problems for brands and unlock new ways to drive impact for our brands, business and people," says Divya Agarwal.
“Creativeland Asia’s primary area of focus has always been about crafting compelling stories and building strong brand narratives for clients. Divya’s appointment reflects our commitment to this vision. She’s a seasoned strategist, who profoundly understands human behaviour and the market, and we are excited to have her onboard,” says Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, Creativeland Asia.
The overarching goal of CLA has always been to serve as a collaborative partner, merging the realms of ideas, content, technology, and data within cohesive teams to benefit its clientele. In a recent collaboration with Man’s World, Crossbow unveiled the Lifestyle India Report, providing perspectives on current trends and consumer habits. Furthermore, Creativeland Asia has spearheaded the development of an IP named Pop the Culture, an initiative in collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine, which helps workshop ways for brands to find their play in culture and create pop culture.
Crossbow has worked with businesses such as ITC, Amazon, NeoLiv, Godrej Capital, and others, providing invaluable insights that inform strategic decision-making and drive business growth.