Creativeland Asia ropes in Divya Agarwal as chief strategy officer

"I am excited to be a part of Creativeland Asia Network and lead the strategy and research functions. On one axis is technology and innovation, and on another, a little bit of spirituality and an Indic ethos. Then there's everything else in between; It's more imperative today than ever to map the multiplicities we live in and connect the right dots. The traditional formats of structured thinking need to compete with (and complement) unstructured ways of seeing. I'm keen to do that and solve problems for brands and unlock new ways to drive impact for our brands, business and people," says Divya Agarwal.