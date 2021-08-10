CRED founder Kunal Shah joins the board of Pine Labs

Kunal is an advocate of entrepreneurship in India, with nearly 100 investments across financial services, consumer, and technology. An ardent believer in the role of financial well-being in driving progress, Kunal actively promotes and participates in financial literacy, wealth-creation, and female workforce participation initiatives in India and around the world. He has been an advisor to the board of Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd (Times of India), the Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India and an advisor to Sequoia Capital India. Before CRED, Kunal founded Freecharge and led it to the largest internet exit of its time in 2015.