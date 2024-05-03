CRED's Sunaina Jairath joins Aliaxis India as vice president– brand and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sunaina holds a post graduate diploma from Xavier's Institute of Communication.
Sunaina Jairath has joined Aliaxis India (Ashirvad) as vice president – brand and communications continue to strengthen our brand presence and drive their strategic objectives forward.
Sunaina holds over 22 years of experience in communication, public affairs, policy advocacy and impact communication.
In her new role, she will lead the company's public relations, brand and corporate communication strategy, overseeing media and stakeholder relations, social media management, and internal communications.
Her extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we grow leveraging ecosystem tailwinds.