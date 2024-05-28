Crescent Group appoints Paricher Tavaria as business head- creative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Tavaria was working as a freelancer adjunct professor at Pearl Academy.
Crescent Group, an advertising company, appoints Paricher Tavaria as its business head (creative). Tavaria shared the news on her LinkedIn profile. She will be responsible for driving client from Mumbai, Pune and across the state.
She is a BBC-trained TV journalist who has earlier worked in programming and creative for brands such as DMTV, Radio Mirchi, Salt Brand Solutions, The Max and more.
With more than twenty-four years of experience in the industry, Tavaria brings a wealth of skills to the group and will lead digital, film, advertising, and event-related projects at Crescent.