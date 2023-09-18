Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as the Head of Sales – Enterprise, India

In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth for the India region.
Criteo, the commerce media platform has appointed Mohit H Chablani as the head of sales – enterprise, India. In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth for the India region.
Criteo's commerce media platform helps maximize returns and earn more revenue. Brands benefit from the only unified platform that directly connects advertisers with retailers and publishers to drive commerce on the open internet.
Prior to joining Criteo, Mohit worked as Associate Director – Sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas), where he was responsible for revenue generation for the South and East region and was instrumental in significantly growing the South region and creating + growing the digital branding business in the East region. Mohit is a professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 17+ years in sales.
His prior candidature includes Gameloft, an established and leading mobile video games developer worldwide; Zedo (acquired by Discovery) was a US and India-based advertising technology company that provided several online advertising products and services to Internet publishers, advertisers, and agencies and Directi (Media.net) comprises of a group of tech businesses.