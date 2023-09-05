Croma appoints Rohan Ekbote as Head of Media & PR

Previously, he was with Vi India as General Manager.
Tata Croma has recently roped in Rohan Ekbote as head of media & PR. He joins the retail company after working for 5 years with Vi India and his last held designation was general manager. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Rohan has more than 15 years of experience in media strategy, planning, buying, communication, marketing, advertising, campaign implementations, and management within online, offline & new media. He had prior stints with Idea Cellular, Mahindra & Mahindra, Madison Communications, OMD Worldwide, Mudra Communications & Starcom Mediavest Group.