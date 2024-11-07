Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Infiniti Retail, part of the Tata Group and India'sConsumer Durables and Electronics retailer operating under the brand name 'Croma', has appointed Shibashish Roy as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from November 18, 2024.

The decision is an outcome of the succession planning process in the organisation with the imminent retirement of the present managing director and CEO, Avijit Mitra in March 2025. Mitra will continue to be on the Board of the company as MD until his retirement. Roy presently serves as the deputy chief executive officer of the company overseeing critical areas like store operations, eCommerce, marketing, buying, merchandising, services and technology.

Commenting on the development, Naveen Tahilyani, chairman, Infiniti Retail said, “I thank Avijit Mitra for his invaluable contribution over the last many years, and, in particular, the last nine years as CEO. He has done a remarkable job in expanding revenues, building the team, putting in place operational processes and growing the footprint with a vast network of stores across India. Today, Croma is amongst the top 3 electronic retailers in the country and is well-positioned for further growth. The appointment of Shibashish Roy is opportunely timed to ensure that he can continue building on the growth trajectory of the Company for the next fiscal and beyond. Shibashish is a committed and passionate leader who has been spearheading the efforts on Croma’s omnichannel journey with a clear focus on strengthening the brand affinity and enhancing the customer experience. I am sure this is the start of an exciting phase of profitable growth for the company. I wish the team the very best.”