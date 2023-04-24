Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announces realignment of executive leadership

Commenting on the realignment of executive leadership, Mr. Hemant Nerurkar, chairman of the Board, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Promeet Ghosh as the new MD & CEO of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. His deep understanding of businesses, and drivers of sustainable value as an engaged long term equity investor and an M&A Banker, his strong familiarity with the Company and his leadership style, will contribute greatly in the next phase of the Company’s journey. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with him and is confident that Mr. Ghosh will lead the Company to greater heights. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to Mr. Shantanu Khosla's valuable inputs and advice on strategic matters, in his role as an Executive Vice Chairman. Further, I would also like to thank Mr. Mathew Job for his leadership and many contributions in building up the Company over the past seven and a half years and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.