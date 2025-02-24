Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Tanmay Prusty as CMO

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals appoints Tanmay Prusty as chief marketing officer (CMO). Prior to this role, Prusty led the business unit at Capital Foods under Tata Consumer Products.

The company announced in an exchange filing that its board of directors approved the appointment of Tanmay Prusty as chief marketing officer, designated as senior management personnel, effective February 24, 2025.

Tanmay Prusty holds a BE in Electronics Engineering from NIT Jamshedpur (2003) and a PGDM/MBA in Marketing and Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur (2005). With extensive experience in marketing, he has worked with major companies including Tata Consumer Products, Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser, and ITC.

Prusty has been associated with well-known brands such as Tata Tea, Dettol, and Fiama Di Wills, gaining experience across various sectors, including food, personal care, and consumer electronics.