Cuemath appoints Varun Jha as the new Chief Marketing Officer

Speaking on the new role Varun, CMO at Cuemath said, “I am excited to be part of a brand as rich and promising as Cuemath. I look forward to developing a fresh marketing roadmap for Cuemath in India, keeping the ever-evolving EdTech industry and its trends in mind. The understanding of math learning gaps and industry expertise that the brand specializes in will be an asset in expanding its learner base while nurturing mathematical thinking in children. Our goal will be to drive performance-led marketing, bring alive the Cuemath DNA at every customer touchpoint, and grow the brand through creative storytelling. This will be supported by an integrated communication approach and an upcoming brand revamp. I hope to collaborate with the senior leadership team to contribute to the interesting success story of the organization.”