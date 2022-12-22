Culinary Brands appointed Dev Amritesh as CEO

Prior to this, Amritesh was working with Everstone Capital to spearhead Subway’s business in India.
Culinary Brands has roped in Dev Amritesh as chief executive officer (CEO).
In 2017, Amritesh had quit Jubilant FoodWorks where he was president of the Domino’s Pizza business and then joined catering and facility management company Compass Group India as its managing director.
At Jubilant, Amritesh worked for more than a decade in different roles including as the president of Dunkin Donuts India, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He did his graduation from Institute of management technology, Ghaziabad and also completed his MBA in marketing from Institute of Management technology, Ghaziabad.