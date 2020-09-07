Culture Machine's Sameer Pitalwalla joins Epic Games

He was the CEO and Co-founder of Culture Machine until December 2019.
Epic Games, a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology has recently appointed Culture Machine's ex-CEO and co-founder Sameer Pitalwalla. As per his LinkedIn page, he has joined Epic Games as 'bizy'. At this point, we're not sure what the role entails. Sameer had quit Culture Machine in December 2019. Prior to that, he was the director at The Walt Disney India Company for around 3 years.
With more than 14 years of experience in the industry, Sameer has also worked with Times Internet as business head ( Dec 2009- Dec 2010) and Times Television Network as business head - digital (Jan 2007 - July 2009) in the past.