Culture Machine's Sameer Pitalwalla joins Epic Games

Epic Games, a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology has recently appointed Culture Machine's ex-CEO and co-founder Sameer Pitalwalla. As per his LinkedIn page, he has joined Epic Games as 'bizy'. At this point, we're not sure what the role entails. Sameer had quit Culture Machine in December 2019. Prior to that, he was the director at The Walt Disney India Company for around 3 years.