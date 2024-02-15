Curativity announces appointments of Aarti Srinivasan and Neha M Dhanani

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The duo will lead the charge for Curativity Brand Partners as head of creative and head of business respectively.
Curativity Brand Partners, the marketing services agency has announced the appointments of Aarti Srinivasan as head of creative and Neha M Dhanani as head of business. The duo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the leadership team and will be driving integrated brand solutions for brands.
Aarti Srinivasan with a career spanning 17 years at BBH, Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy, and BBDO, where she has worked on campaigns for brands such as Surf Excel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ariel, Upstox, Mahindra Racing, Caratlane, Uber to name a few. Her visionary leadership and extensive creative background make her the perfect catalyst for Curativity's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the creative space.
Expressing her excitement about the new role, Aarti Srinivasan stated, "This is the most interesting journey in my career. Curativity gives me the unique opportunity to learn and create closely with an absolutely diverse and unlimited pool of independent talent within the community. In today's fragmented media landscape and hyper- competitive marketplace, it’s essential for brands to stand out. And I’m confident that with the right mix of curated creativity, we’ll exceed the expectations of our ambitious clients and create a distinctive and ownable voice for our brands''
As the newly appointed head of business, Neha M Dhanani brings a diverse skill set garnered from her experiences across various domains. With a 15-year career, Neha has made significant contributions in creative agencies, media planning, and branded content creation. Her professional journey has included roles at renowned organizations such as Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy, Contract, PHD Media, and Conde’Nast Publications with clients such as Unilever, Audi, Samsung, L’Oreal, Dubai Tourism, Pernod Ricard, Reliance Retail to name a few.
Upon her appointment, Neha shares, "This marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter for me. I am thrilled to be part of a company that values innovation and collaboration and a strategic approach. Curativity's unique model, which brings together curated independent talent, aligns with my belief in designing integrated solutions for brands by bringing together the best minds around a problem. Eager to work closely with our partners and contribute to their success by designing tailor-made solutions that meet their unique needs."
Virat Tandon, co-founder and CEO of Curativity, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic appointments, stating, "Aarti's creative brilliance and Neha's dynamic experience make them invaluable additions to our leadership team. In them we have found the leaders who are both capable and hungry to build a future facing marketing services agency. With so many brands vying for the consumers’ attention across multiple media, the traditional methods of brand building are not working. What brands need is an “Ownable Distinctiveness” that can be delivered through various touch points. We are confident that with our model of access to the best of the independent talent, Aarti and Neha will foster a new culture of collaboration in the service of delivering to the promise of distinctive brand work that’s ownable."