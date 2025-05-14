Curativity appoints Anand Krishna as Executive Vice President & Head of Business

Curativity, a digital creative-marketing agency has announced the appointment of Anand Krishna as executive vice president & head of business of the platform vertical. Founded in August 2023 by Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon, Curativity is a managed marketplace that curates the right specialist independent talent for specific client projects.

Anand has over two decades of experience driving growth across large corporations, digital- first ventures, and entrepreneurial journeys. Previously, Anand has worked with Mirum India, Network18 Digital, Raymond Apparel and more. Most recently, he worked as vice president – customer success at Mirum India, where he led the digital mandate for clients across multiple sectors including BFSI, retail, healthcare and many more.

At Curativity, Anand will lead business strategy, revenue growth, client partnerships, and strategic expansion into new markets and verticals. He will also play a critical role in shaping the firm’s integrated offerings across marketing, experience design, technology, and business transformation.

“I have always been passionate about building—from businesses and teams to culture and capability,” said Anand Krishna. “What drew me to Curativity is the founders’ bold vision of creating the next-generation marketing ecosystem tailored for the Indian economy. Today’s creative services landscape is fragmented and falling behind. Marketers are looking for fast, flexible, and future-ready solutions—and that’s exactly what we are building at Curativity.”

“We are thrilled to have Anand join us at Curativity.” said Virat Tandon, CEO & co- founder of Curativity. “He brings a rare mix of hands-on business leadership and a deep understanding of how marketing is evolving. As we build a new kind of marketing ecosystem—one that’s fast, flexible, and future-ready—Anand’s energy and experience will be invaluable in taking us to the next level.”