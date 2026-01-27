Curefit appoints Mohua Das Gupta as head of marketing

Curefit has appointed Mohua Das Gupta as its head of marketing. She has taken on the role from January 2026 and will be based in Bengaluru.

Das Gupta joins Curefit after a brief stint as chief growth officer at home décor and soft furnishings brand Peepul Tree, where she led marketing and growth initiatives across D2C, e-commerce and quick commerce channels.

Before that, she spent over three years at Tata CLiQ, most recently as head of marketing for CLiQ Fashion, Luxury and the beauty platform Palette. Her role involved overseeing integrated marketing across brand, performance, retention and media for multiple verticals.

Earlier, she served as director of marketing at Tata CLiQ Luxury, where she led full-funnel marketing responsibilities during a period of platform expansion and category growth.

Das Gupta has also held senior marketing roles at Myntra, where she worked across brand strategy, category marketing and customer growth initiatives, and earlier at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, Ogilvy and McCann Erickson.