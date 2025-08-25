Curry Nation appoints Tushar Kadam as Creative Head

Curry Nation, the integrated advertising agency known for its commodity to brand transformation efforts, announced the appointment of Tushar Kadam as the Creative Head.

In his new role, Tushar Kadam will be responsible for strengthening internal and external communications, overseeing a whole spectrum of creative processes across mainline & digital, mentoring and nurturing teams to derive the finest output, among others.

Curry Nation, founded by industry veterans Priti Nair and Nagessh Pannaswami has partnered with diverse brands over the years to ultimately create value leveraging the power of branding. With this new appointment, the agency is set to expand its horizons further by refining and elevating creative processes to generate stellar results for clients.

Sharing his thoughts on his new role, Tushar Kadam, Creative Head, Curry Nation commented, “It gives me immense joy to kick start my new journey at Curry Nation, working alongside a passionate and talented team. Having observed their work over the years, I completely resonate with the commodity trap they address and commend their remarkable strides towards countering the same. Together, we all will touch newer heights in the times to come.”

Commenting on Tushar’s appointment, Nagessh Pannaswami, Founder, Curry Nation shared, “In our always-on quest of creating superior value for clients, Tushar’s appointment is indeed a delight for all of us at Curry Nation. Having worked with him in the past, I have complete faith in his inventive mindset.”

“We are elated to welcome Tushar! He is truly a blend of innovative and courageous, not afraid to narrate authentic stories. Having him on board with us will only add to the excitement and intensify our creative processes to stir up magic,” shared Priti Nair, founder, Curry Nation.