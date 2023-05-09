D2C brand Shobitam ropes in former Microsoft Cloud & Amazon Executive Raghu Sethuraman as Chairman & CEO

Commenting on this leadership appointment, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder at Shobitam said, “We are super excited to have Raghu come on board as our Chairman and CEO, as we look forward to our rapid growth globally. Raghu has been a valuable advisor for Shobitam right from our inception where his proven track record and diverse skill sets will be invaluable assets as he comes onboard as our CEO to build on our big vision with strategic market expansions and innovation across the Shobitam platform for our customers. He has proven himself as an inspiring leader and led transformational changes at leading consumer and high-tech organizations like Amazon, Microsoft, Shutterfly and Cisco, where the Board and I firmly believe he is the right choice to unleash the potential of Shobitam to the fullest, create sustainable business with growth, impact and value for all stakeholders.”