Dabur India appoints Saket Gupta as Joint Company Secretary

Dabur India has recently roped in Saket Gupta as its new joint company secretary. Gupta joins the FMCG company from Max Ventures & Industries, where he worked as company secretary and compliance officer for around 3 years and senior manager - secretarial & legal for previous 3 years.
Saket is a company secretary & legal with over 16 years of experience and specializes in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, legal matters. In the past, Saket has also wotked with GE Power, Jubiliant Foodworks, Apollo International and Indraprastha Gas.