Dabur India names Sriram Padmanabhan as head of health care business, as announced by the company in a BSE filing. Padmanabhan will replace Philipe Joseph Haydon, the current Head of the Health Care Business, who will leave the company on July 1, 2025.

Padmanabhan completed B.E. in Electronics & Communication from MD University in 2001 and subsequently, PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon in 2003.

He has an extensive experience of over 21 years in marketing across categories, sales, strategic planning and P&L management, and has worked with various organisations such as Abbott Nutrition, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Kimberly Clark Lever, Times Internet, and more. His last role was with Danone India as marketing director, based at Mumbai.