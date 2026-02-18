Dabur names Herjit S. Bhalla India CEO, Mohit Malhotra global CEO

Dabur India has announced changes to its senior leadership, with the board approving the redesignation of Mohit Malhotra and the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla to key roles.

The company has redesignated Mohit Malhotra, currently whole time director and chief executive officer, as whole time director & global chief executive officer, with effect from February 17, 2026. In this role, Malhotra will oversee Dabur’s global operations.

Separately, following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board has approved the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as chief executive officer – India Business, categorised under Senior Management Personnel. His appointment will be effective from April 15, 2026, or such other date as may be mutually agreed. Bhalla will report to Mohit Malhotra in his capacity as global CEO.

Bhalla brings over 25 years of experience across sales, marketing and general management roles in India and international markets. He began his career with Unilever, where he worked between 2000 and 2016, including a stint as marketing director in Moscow. He later served as chief operating officer at Metro Cash & Carry, before joining The Hershey Company in 2018 as managing director for India. Since 2021, he has held multiple global leadership roles at Hershey, most recently as vice president, Canada & global customers.