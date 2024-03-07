Dabur India's Harkawal Singh joins RSPL Group as VP global marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He joined Dabur India as senior brand manager and was promoted to head of marketing of oral care in 2014.
Harkawal Singh has stepped down from Dabur India as head of Dabur D2C, marketing services and excellence, he announced via LinkedIn. He has also shared that he’s joining RSPL Group as vice president of global marketing.
Singh was associated with the brand for more than 18 years. Upon joining Dabur India in 2005, he initially served as a senior brand manager. In this capacity, he played a vital role in the strategic re-launch of the Odomos Mosquito Repellent Range within the Home Care portfolio.
His responsibilities encompassed product design, communication strategy, research testing, and overseeing the 'go-to-market' implementation, contributing significantly to the brand's success in the market.
Before Dabur India, Singh has also worked with UB Group and Airtel.