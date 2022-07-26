Dabur’s Kapil Ohri moves to Tata Nexarc

He joins the digital growth platform as head of performance and engagement marketing.
Kapil Ohri, after spending nearly four years at Dabur India, has made a move to Bangalore-based Tata Nexarc as its head of performance and engagement marketing.
As per Tata Nexarc’s website, it is a “digital growth platform that enables emerging businesses to grow, solve challenges and optimize processes.”
Ohri, before his move to Tata Nexarc, headed consumer goods giant Dabur India’s digital marketing duties and also helmed the role of deputy general manager.
In a career spanning over 12 years, Ohri has worked at organisations such as Arvind Fashions, GroupM, Ogilvy, and afaqs!.