Dabur's Minoo Phakey joins Pernod Ricard India as Chief Innovation Officer

She worked as Head of Strategy and Investment at Dabur India.
Dabur India's Minoo Phakey has recently moved on from the company to join Pernod Ricard India. She has joined Pernod Ricard as Chief Innovation Officer. She has worked with Dabur India for around 25 years.
A graduate from University Of Delhi, Minoo is a marketing professional with 26+ years experience with strong passion for creating powerful brands and has worked across category experience in skincare, healthcare, baby care and hair care.