DailyObjects appoints Prasad Rane as Chief Growth Officer: Offline Expansion

DailyObjects, a D2C lifestyle and tech accessories brand, announces the appointment of Prasad Rane as chief growth officer: offline expansion. With over 20 years of background in retail, marketing, and brand development, Rane will drive the brand's offline expansion, lead modern trade retail strategies, and build partnerships to scale business operations, thus strengthening the brand's position in the retail and lifestyle segment.

He has a track record of formulating growth initiatives and crafting immersive brand experiences. His expertise lies in building communities, curating brand experiences, and driving consumption in public and retail spaces. Prior to joining DailyObjects, Rane served as chief executive officer at Spaces Retailho (ICS Group), chief marketing officer at PPZ (ICS Group), and vice president of marketing at Phoenix Mills, Mumbai.

Regarding his appointment, Prasad Rane said, "DailyObjects' stellar growth in such a short span is a testament to its unparalleled offerings. Throughout my experience in shaping unique customer experiences across retail and public spaces, I have believed in creating stories that captivate and connect. I'm eager to contribute to the continued growth of this brand, and look forward to leading its expansion into offline retail and creating memorable experiences for consumers."

Welcoming Prasad to the team, Pankaj Garg, CEO and co-founder of DailyObjects, said, "Prasad Rane has a unique blend of expertise in retail and brand strategy, and this comes at a pivotal time for DailyObjects- as we strengthen our offline footprint and build new collaborations. His visionary leadership will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative and meaningful experiences for our customers."