Daimler India Commercial Vehicles appoints Sreeram Venkateswaran as President & Chief Business Officer

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) has announced that Sreeram Venkateswaran has been appointed as president & chief business officer, domestic sales & customer service, effective August 29, 2023.
In his new role, Sreeram will be the primary person responsible for BharatBenz's growth in India. He will be responsible for increasing sales, developing new strategic partnerships, expanding the BharatBenz sales and service network, and strengthening the credibility of the BharatBenz brand and product range among Indian customers. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing go-to-market product strategies for BharatBenz and increasing customer and dealer engagement.
Satyakam Arya, managing director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, I am pleased to welcome Sreeram Venkateswaran back to Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. Sreeram will be responsible for growing our domestic truck and bus businesses. His understanding of the brand since inception and his experience in marketing, sales and customer service in the transportation industry makes him a worthy leader to take the brand and our domestic business to the next level.
Commenting on his appointment, Sreeram Venkateswaran, the new president & chief business officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "Joining DICV after many years is a home-coming for me. I have been tracking the developments around BharatBenz over the years and I am pleased to take on the responsibility of growing the BharatBenz business in India, engaging with stakeholders and be ahead of the curve which BharatBenz is known for.”
Sreeram has over three decades of experience in sales, marketing, and brand management in the transportation sector, including leading businesses and managing P&Ls. He served as chief executive officer at MLL Express Services, Gurugram, before joining DICV in his current role. He replaces Rajaram K, who worked with DICV for over a decade and who contributed significantly to the growth of BharatBenz in India.