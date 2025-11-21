Dainik Bhaskar Group appoints Durga Chakraborty as Corporate Sales Head – South India

Dainik Bhaskar Group, has appointed Durga Chakraborty as corporate sales head – South India, marking a significant step in the organisation’s strategic expansion across the region.

With over two decades of diverse experience across broadcast, print, radio, and digital media in both India and the United States, Durga brings a wealth of industry expertise to DB Corp’s senior leadership team. Her career reflects a strong record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and developing impactful content and sales strategies.

Before joining DB Corp, Durga served as associate vice president at Sony Pictures Networks, where she led key verticals such as SAB TV, FTA, Kids, and the English Cluster. Her strengths in business development, regional expansion, client engagement, and strategic planning uniquely position her to accelerate DB Corp’s growth trajectory in South India.

Durga will report to Mayar Penkar, chief operating officer – corporate sales, who commented: “Durga’s appointment marks a transformative step for DB Corp’s ambitions in South India. Her extensive industry knowledge, team-building capabilities, and client-centric leadership will enable us to achieve new milestones in the region.”

In her role as South India head, Durga will spearhead strategic business initiatives, enhance customer-centric practices, nurture high-performance teams, and strengthen DB Corp’s commitment to delivering impactful, value-driven solutions—further reinforcing the organisation’s vision for market leadership and innovation.