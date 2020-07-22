Dalmia Healthcare appoints Manish Nigam as CEO

He is the co-founder of Scientific Brain Nutraceuticals and Akker Bio.
Dalmia Healthcare has recently appointed Manish Nigam as its chief operating officer. Manish has also co-founded Scientific Brain Nutraceuticals and Akker Bio in the 2019. Prior to this, Manish has worked with Jubiliant Life Sciences as senior vice president for around 7 years.
With an experience of around 24 years in the pharmaceuticals and health industry, Manish has also worked with brands like Piramal Enterprises, Cipla, AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma in the past. Nigam has done his MBA in marketing from IGNOU.