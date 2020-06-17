DAN India ups Rajni Menon to Head of Solutions Development & Chief Strategy Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Narayan Devanathan, CEO, DAN Solutions India & chairperson, creative line of business, DAN India and group executive & strategy officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, South Asia said, “Strategy is the art of unlocking value through problem-solving without giving primacy to the form the solution takes. As someone who has been doing that throughout her career, Rajni is a natural when it comes to helping deliver the promise of DAN Solutions. As we see a new confluence in marketing today, beyond just the re-integration of creative and media offerings, Rajni’s stock-in-trade, along with her untiring energy, vast experience, and intuitive grasp of what moves business, make the idea of a solutions-orientation practicable and credible. I’m thrilled to have Rajni join DAN Solutions, and look forward to us partnering clients and colleagues to greater success.”