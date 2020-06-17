DAN India ups Rajni Menon to Head of Solutions Development & Chief Strategy Officer

Prior to this, Rajni was chief executive officer (CEO) for Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of DAN India.
Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), the media and communications conglomerate headquartered in London, has promoted Rajni Menon to head of solutions development and chief strategy officer for DAN Solutions India. Prior to this, Rajni was chief executive officer (CEO) for Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of DAN India.
In her new role, Rajni will lead the development of solutions, strategy, and research for the recently launched DAN Solutions India and report to its CEO, Narayan Devanathan. For the record, DAN Solutions India is built to unlock business and brand outcomes for clients by bringing together the right expertise, operational rigour, and most importantly, client-centricity. It works horizontally across all Dentsu Aegis Network agencies in India in the Creative, Media and CRM Lines of Business (LoB).
With two decades of experience in strategic planning, media buying, research and insights, Rajni’s forte has been to initiate and establish business-focused solutions for brands through in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour. She also led strategy and insights for Carat India for over five years before DAN India named her as the agency CEO in 2017.
Commenting on the appointment, Narayan Devanathan, CEO, DAN Solutions India & chairperson, creative line of business, DAN India and group executive & strategy officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, South Asia said, “Strategy is the art of unlocking value through problem-solving without giving primacy to the form the solution takes. As someone who has been doing that throughout her career, Rajni is a natural when it comes to helping deliver the promise of DAN Solutions. As we see a new confluence in marketing today, beyond just the re-integration of creative and media offerings, Rajni’s stock-in-trade, along with her untiring energy, vast experience, and intuitive grasp of what moves business, make the idea of a solutions-orientation practicable and credible. I’m thrilled to have Rajni join DAN Solutions, and look forward to us partnering clients and colleagues to greater success.”
Elaborating on the role, Rajni said, “Connecting the brand and the consumer is what really excites me. Therefore, with this opportunity, it seems like my playing field has exploded. The prospect of working closely with an extremely gifted talent pool at DAN in co-creating brand and consumer connections and experiences is what I am really looking forward to.”