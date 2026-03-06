DangleAds appoints Saurabh Wason as AVP- business development

DangleAds Technologies has appointed Saurabh Wason as assistant vice president – business development.

Wason brings more than 17 years of experience across sales, digital advertising and media partnerships. His work spans areas such as advertising strategy, sponsorship sales, go-to-market planning, online advertising, marketing communications, and event management.

He began his professional career at Hyatt Regency and has since worked across several organisations, including Huella Services, Mensa Brands, Jagran New Media, ShareChat, ByteDance, Times Internet, AIDEM Ventures Private Limited, Accor, Marcus Evans Group, and Hyatt Regency.

In his new role, Wason will focus on building strategic partnerships and expanding business development efforts for the company.

“I am thrilled to be joining DangleAds Technologies," said Saurabh Wason. “Being a part of this team unlocks opportunities and milestones that I’m keen to explore while looking forward to collaborating with brands and growth-focused teams to scale growth and revenue-driven impact.”

Currently, the company’s offerings include programmatic advertising through AudienceConnect, CTV advertising through Spectra and DCO and rich media solutions through Infynix.

“We are happy to welcome Saurabh on board,” said Pulkit Narayan, founder & CEO of DangleAds Technologies. “With his versatile experience in media sales, Saurabh will play a key role in driving revenue growth, leading business development initiatives, and supporting product innovation to deliver greater value to our clients. We look forward to achieving new milestones together.”