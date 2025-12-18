Danish Khan to exit SPNI after a decade

Danish Khan, business head – Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, will be transitioning from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) after ten years in his current stint with the company. He will continue in his role until the end of the financial year on March 31 to ensure continuity across the businesses.

Khan has spent over two decades with SPNI across two tenures. In his current stint, he joined the company as business head – Sony Entertainment Television and later took on leadership of Studio NEXT. He has headed Sony LIV since 2019.

During his tenure at Sony LIV, Khan oversaw the platform’s relaunch and expansion. The digital service reported growth in revenue and user base during this period, contributing a significant share to SPNI’s overall business. The platform released a range of original and licensed titles across fiction, non-fiction and reality formats.

Earlier, as business head of Sony Entertainment Television, Khan was involved in the development and management of several non-fiction and fiction programmes. He also played a role in setting up Studio NEXT, which has produced multiple television and digital formats.



Under his leadership, the platform delivered several acclaimed titles including Scam, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Freedom at Midnight, Tabbar and Shark Tank, among others. As business head for SET, he oversaw the creation of landmark non-fiction properties such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Super Dancer and Superstar Singer, as well as popular fiction shows including Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Beyhadh and Patiala Babes. Khan is also credited with establishing Studio NEXT, which produced successful formats such as Shark Tank, Freedom at Midnight and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Commenting on the transition, Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “Danish has been a key part of SPNI’s growth journey over the years, contributing across television, studio and digital businesses. We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Danish Khan, business head – Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, said: “Sony Pictures Networks India has been an incredibly important part of my professional journey. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some exceptional teams and leaders, and to be part of building businesses and brands that truly matter. As I transition to the next chapter, I remain deeply grateful for the trust, support and shared ambition that defined my time here, and I wish the teams at Sony LIV and Studio NEXT continued success in the years ahead.”

SPNI said it will announce details of the succession plan at a later date.